Person stabbed multiple times in Ranlo, suspect in custody

RANLO, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect is in custody after a person was stabbed multiple times in Ranlo Wednesday afternoon.
According to officials, the incident happened near the intersection of Monterey Park Drive and Middleton Drive around 3 p.m.
Police responded to a call for a stabbing in that area.
When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple stab wounds. That victim was taken to Gaston Memorial Hospital and their condition is unknown.
Officials say the suspect was located on Milton Drive. Officers say he dropped a weapon after numerous commands and is now in police custody.
There’s no word on what led to the stabbing. No further information was released.
