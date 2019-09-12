Parents seek justice after Matthews police file no charges in son’s death

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother and father in Matthews, say they can’t come to terms with the fact that the man who shot and killed their son isn’t going to be charged by police.
Scott and Dawn Swierski say they haven’t been able to get rest. They eat, sleep and breathe this case – this is their life mission now.
In sheer panic, a man called 911 after shooting 20-year-old Jonathan Sweirski.
“Oh my God,” said the shooter.
“Sir, what’s the name of the complex?” asked the operator.
“Oh my God. I can’t believe this s--- happened. I’m so sorry,” the shooter proclaimed.
The man on the line with the 911 operator was one of Jonathon’s friends. WBTV is not using his name because he has not been charged with a crime.
Jonathan’s parents don’t want an apology. They want the man who pulled the trigger behind bars.
“He was killed for no reason. Just like you want your son or daughter’s killer to be held accountable, we want our son’s killer to be held accountable,” said Scott.
It’s been two long months since they’ve lost Jonathan.
In that time, Matthews police have been investigating the shooting.
On Thursday, what investigators had to say, isn’t what the Sweirkis wanted to hear: no charges have been filed.
“That is wrong and that can’t stand,” said Scott.
According to police reports, things took a tragic turn after Jonathan hopped into a car heading to the Paces Pointe apartments with friends.
The group of friends joined in an argument over a woman. That’s when one of Jonathan’s friends pulled out a shotgun. Police say that friend got bumped in the arm and pulled the trigger.
“And he sits on my mantle. That’s all that I have left of my baby,” said Dawn.
It’s illegal for you to point a gun at someone in North Carolina and you could be charged with involuntary manslaughter. However, police say this was an “unintentional discharge” and there’s not enough evidence to prove if the shooter pointed the gun on purpose.
The Swierskis say they have plans to file a civil suit against Matthews police and the shooter.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.