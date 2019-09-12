One arrested, another on the run following police chase through Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was arrested and another is on the run following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle in Charlotte Thursday morning.
Police say the chase started on Wilkinson Boulevard near the Gaston County line. The occupants were eventually cornered in a business park parking lot on Arrowpoint Boulevard in Charlotte, where the two hit a fence, jumped out of the car and ran.
The passenger tried to fight and resist an officer, police say, but was captured. Police say the driver took off down Interstate 77 and is currently being sought.
A nearby daycare was placed on lockdown.
No names have been released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.