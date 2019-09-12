Multiple people taken to hospital after car crash off Highway 521 in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a car crash off Highway 521 in Lancaster Thursday afternoon.
According to Indian Land Fire Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Highway 521 and Walnut Creek Parkway.
Fire officials confirmed that multiple people were taken to the hospital from the scene.
There’s no word on what caused the crash, how many people were involved or extent of injuries.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
