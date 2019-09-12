‘March for Freedom from Gun Violence’ rally to be held in Chester

“I found out that I coached him in baseball…that’s going on about 20 something years ago,” said Taylor. “Here’s this kid- he was out on the baseball field and who knew that his life was going to be cut it short. So for me, I think about the kids right on his baseball fields now, and I just feel like as a community we need to not only think about the people who are currently involved in violence but we need to think about our community long-term.”