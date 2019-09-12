Livingstone’s West End Classic Saturday to honor five with Community Spirit Awards

· Organization Award: Shirley Holt of Moore’s Chapel AME Zion Church and the Rev. Mary Hardin of Soldiers Memorial AME Zion are cofounders of Families and Communities Together (FACT), which is an outreach program started in 2012 by the two churches for Zion Hill Apartment residents. In 2016, the program extended to the entire community and provides reading programs and basketball camps in the summer, and promotes resources available to families. Other churches are now a part of the organization in addition to Livingstone College, the City of Salisbury, Salisbury Housing Authority and AARP. FACT also offers parenting sessions through Terrie Hess House, and Blessing of the Children worship services four times a year at various churches that includes recognizing honor roll students.