Help for Lake Arbor neighbors may not be enough

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The organization Community Link is helping Lake Arbor residents find housing. The apartment complex has been in need of major repairs ranging from mold to rodents.
The landlord is making the repairs and asking tenants to leave the complex while they are made. Some have to vacate their home by the end of September and others soon after.
Community Link provides financial resources for people. Since August, Community Link has been assisting the residents. It starts by an assessment being made on each family.
“Do you need security deposits,” Community Link VP/CEO Harold Rice, Jr. said. “First month rent, storage, do you need wraparound services, help with enrolling your kids in school.”
Rice says this assignment is a tough one. He says the reason is some of the people in need of assistance have trouble qualifying for a home. When they started renting at Lake Arbor Apartments - the complex helped them get an apartment by skipping some procedures.
“They didn’t do background checks,” Rice said. “And so a lot of individuals are finding out through this process that they have prior evictions on their credit - because we are running credit checks as well.”
Community Link is expected to help a little more than 100 Lake Arbor Apartment families. So far, no person has been placed in a home. Some have been forced to move to hotels because there is no other place for them to go.
“The challenge is the lack of affordable housing that’s out there in this county,” Rice said. “We’re asking the question - are you interested and willing to relocate outside the county - that’s just the reality of it.”
Last year, Community Link helped 2,246 people through the homeless to housing program. For more information about Community Link call 704-943-9490
