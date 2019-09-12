Happy Roots partners with dealer for car raffle to raise money for gardens at Rowan-Salisbury Schools

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local non-profit that establishes gardens as outdoor classroom in Rowan-Salisbury Schools has partnered with a car dealership to raffle off a new car as a way to raise funds.
Happy Roots is partnering with Ben Mynatt Nissan in Salisbury on the project. Only 1000 tickets will be sold for a chance to win a 2019 Nissan.
Currently six schools are selling these raffle tickets to raise money for their school projects. Tickets are $30 each.
School gardens allow for teachers to take the lesson plans outside, allow for more hands on learning opportunities, and are also therapeutic. They teach sustainability, help students connect with the natural world, learn where food comes from and how to grow it. School gardens are essential to teach what we need to pass on to our youth and future generations.
Happy Roots has been managing Henderson School Greenhouse and Gardens for two years now and leads a Farm-to-School Program at Price Head Start.
To learn more, visit: https://www.happyrootsnc.org/or call 980-234-4800.
