Governor Cooper urges business leaders to join him in his battle with lawmakers

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, speaking at a retreat for the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, urged business leaders to stand behind him in his battle with lawmakers over the budget.
Cooper and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke at the retreat about cooperation and collaboration to help the business growth in the Charlotte region. The retreat is being held to get input and help develop strategies for the Charlotte Region’s business future.
The governors discussed everything from the Carolina Panthers having connections to both states, to the possibility of light rail extending into South Carolina.
“We’re ready to do it,” said McMaster.
Both governors said investments in education are critical to continue to lure top companies to the area.
Cooper also delved into his battle with lawmakers over the budget. A key disagreement with GOP lawmakers, he said, was his desire to accept federal money to expand medicaid.
Cooper said the ability to pay bills to hospitals and doctors that are not paid now will actually lower health care costs for everyone. He said it could be a big factor in luring businesses if they know their health care cost contributions will be lessened.
He urged the business leaders at the retreat to stand behind him and speak up to lawmakers.
"The business community can help us to get this done,” he said. McMaster would not comment on the North Carolina budget situation.
He, instead, talked about what the future could hold if the two states continue to work together.
“With imagination and innovation I really don’t think there’s anything that we can’t do,” he said.
As far as the Carolina Panthers, with their game with Tampa Bay just hours away, both men came to the same conclusion.
“Panthers will win,” said Cooper.
