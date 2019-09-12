Concord firefighters douse burning truck next to house

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters from the Concord Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire next to a house.
It happened on Wednesday night at approximately 9:00 pm at a home on Kison Court near Winecoff School Road and Irish Buffalo Creek.
A box truck was on fire next to a residence. Firefighters say damage was minimal and no one was hurt.
The Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.
The Kannapolis Fire Department provided assistance, according to Concord Fire.
