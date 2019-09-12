A Charlotte woman has delivered baked goods to firefighters every anniversary of 9/11

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Stephanie Bertorelli’s mixer doesn’t come out often, in her kitchen.
“I’m not a baker,” she says, laughing. “I don’t bake, I don’t like it.”
But the mixer did make an appearance, the first anniversary of 9/11.
“On that day, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to bake cookies and bring them to the firehouse,’” Bertorelli says.
Now, she has done that every year, for 18 years.
“My personal hope is that none of us forget what it was like in those days right after [9/11],” she says. “When we were all a community, and we’d all come together, and this is almost my way of trying to keep that going.”
This year, she has baked cakes - one vanilla, and one chocolate, for each of the fire stations she annually visits in Charlotte.
“We got back from a call this morning, and there were cakes waiting here for us,” Charlotte firefighter Austin Edwards says.
He and his crew say the day holds special meaning to each of them.
“[9/11] was one of the things that greatly impacted my decision to become a firefighter to begin with, was seeing those guys and what they did,” Edwards says.
It makes all the difference to know the community feels the same way.
“It makes us appreciate them, and know they appreciate us,” Edwards says.
Not to mention…
“It was delicious,” he says.
A delicious, and meaningful gesture, to all involved.
“It’s just,” Bertorelli says, getting emotional. “It’s just special.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.