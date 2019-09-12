1 charged, 1 wanted in Charlotte store robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One man has been charged and another person is wanted in connection to a robbery at a store in Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at Botanica La Reyna on North Tryon Street on Tuesday around 3 p.m.
Officers responded to the store to investigate a report of a common law robbery. The investigation revealed that two male suspects went into the store and stole some money.
Police say as the suspects were trying to leave, an employee confronted them and grabbed one of the suspects. The suspect shoved the victim away and then the suspects ran from the scene. Police say the victim was not injured during the robbery.
One of the suspects was quickly identified as 22-year-old Keon Hunter. Hunter has been charged with common law robbery and conspiracy to commit common law robbery.
Hunter was previously placed on electronic monitoring after being arrested on Aug. 17 on charges of with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting/obstruct/delay, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
This case is still under investigation, and the second suspect in this case has not yet been identified.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call 911, The public may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the website.
