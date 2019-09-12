Cabarrus County hosting public safety career fair

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: Cabarrus County Government is holding a career fair to highlight public safety occupations, including law enforcement, paramedic/EMT and Emergency Management/fire.
The career fair will be held on Saturday (Sept. 14) from 9 a.m. to noon on the 7th floor of the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 30 Corban Ave. SE in downtown Concord.
The event will allow visitors to network with working members of the public safety community and learn ways of launching a career with Cabarrus County, according to Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw.
“Public safety careers can be challenging, but they are also among the most rewarding,” Shaw said. “We invite community members to come and see what we offer. For many, a career in public safety is a calling.”
Representatives from the County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Service and Emergency Management (which includes the Squad 410 fire manpower unit) will be on hand to discuss a variety of available opportunities.
Here are some thoughts on careers with Cabarrus from a few recently hired public safety employees:
Jahmel Ramcharitar, Detention Officer, Sheriff’s Office: “(Co-workers) genuinely care about you. They’re always willing to go above and beyond to help you get where you need to be.”
Jonathan Powers, Firefighter/EMT, Squad 410: “The County has really helped to allow us to train and get out there and get hands-on experience and improve ourselves.”
Kurt Floto, EMT, Emergency Medical Services: “When I was shopping (for a career), I learned this County basically had the cream of the crop of everything. They are progressive when it comes to technology, amenities, benefits … you name it, they’re ahead of the game.”
