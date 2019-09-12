Bond granted for couple charged with murder, accused of deliberately leaving child in car

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond has been granted for a Lowcountry couple who were charged with murder after authorities say the two deliberately left a disabled 13-year-old girl in a car in Colleton County which led to the child’s death.
Rita Pangalangan was given a $100,000 bond, while Larry King was granted a $50,000 bond on Wednesday.
Both were charged with murder with malice and afterthought in the death of Pangalangan’s daughter, Cristina Pangalangan.
An investigative report into the August incident states Pangalangan and King left the child in a vehicle for several hours unattended.
Emergency officials said when responders arrived at the Ruffin home, a family member had already removed the child from the vehicle, and the child’s condition was beyond help.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.