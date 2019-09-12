Barbie doll coming to the shelves that will honor Day of the Dead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In consumer news, there’s a new collectible Barbie doll coming to store shelves this week.
The ‘Dia de los Muertos’ Barbie represents the Mexican “Day of the Dead” festival which honors departed loved ones.
Mattel, the toy company that owns the Barbie brand, says the doll honors the traditions, symbols and rituals often see throughout this time.
“The Day of the Barbie” costs $75.
You can find it Thursday at Target, Walmart or on Amazon.
