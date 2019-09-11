19-year-old accused of setting occupied home on fire during break-in

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he broke into a home and set it on fire while people were inside.
The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home on Ivey Stine Road in the Gamewell Community. Firefighters were able to quickly subdue the fire and determine that it was intentionally set - from “multiple points of origin.”
During the investigation into the arson, deputies soon identified Austin Ryan Setzer, of Granite Falls, as the suspect. Officials say they believe Setzer broke into the home, damaged various parts of the house, then set multiple fires.
According to the release, the home was occupied at the time the fires were set. However, no details about anyone inside have been made public.
Warrants were issued for Setzer and he was arrested at his home a short time later. He was then charged with first-degree arson and felony breaking and entering and given a $150,000 bond.
Anyone with further information about the case is urged to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-757-1400 or Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.
