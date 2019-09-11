Woman fatally struck by alleged intoxicated driver on I-90 was girlfriend of Cleveland Browns player Chris Smith

Woman fatally struck by alleged intoxicated driver on I-90 was girlfriend of Cleveland Browns player Chris Smith
An accident on I-90 has shut down the highway for part of the morning. (Source: Michael K. Dakota)
By Michael Dakota, Chris Anderson, and Rachel Vadaj | September 11, 2019 at 4:35 AM EDT - Updated September 11 at 5:32 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns organization confirmed that the woman who was struck and killed on I-90 early Wednesday morning was the girlfriend of defensive end Chris Smith.

According to police and the Browns, 27-year-old Smith was driving a 2019 Lamborghini SUV west on I-90 near the West 140th Street exit around 2 a.m. when a tire blew out. That caused the Lamborghini to veer left and strike the center median wall.

Police said the Smith and the passenger, later identified as Petara Cordero, exited the car and were standing on the north shoulder of I-90.

A short time later, a 47-year-old woman driving a 2017 Mazda veered to the right side of I-90 into the disabled Lamborghini and struck the open passenger side door, according to police.

Accident on I-90 has shut down the westbound lanes Wednesday morning. (Source: Michael K. Dakota)

Police said the Mazda hit Cordero, who was standing outside of the car.

Cleveland EMS transported the woman to Fairview Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Paramedics also transported the driver of the Mazda to Fairview Hospital where she was treated and released.

Police said preliminary information indicates that the driver of the Mazda was drinking. Toxicology results are pending.

No charges have been filed at this time as the crash remains under investigation, according to Cleveland police.

Smith was not injured in the crash and was not impaired, police said.

This is a 2019 photo of Chris Smith of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of Monday, April 22, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo) (Source: AP/NFLPV AP)

Browns players were notified of the crash involving Smith and his girlfriend during a team meeting on Wednesday morning.

“Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara. Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time.”
Statement from Dee and Jimmy Haslam

According to the Browns, Smith and Cordero celebrated the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith, during preseason.

Smith was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft and signed a three-year contract with the Browns in March 2018.

