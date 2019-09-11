Woman fatally struck by alleged intoxicated driver on I-90 was girlfriend of Cleveland Browns player Chris Smith

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns organization confirmed that the woman who was struck and killed on I-90 early Wednesday morning was the girlfriend of defensive end Chris Smith.
According to police and the Browns, 27-year-old Smith was driving a 2019 Lamborghini SUV west on I-90 near the West 140th Street exit around 2 a.m. when a tire blew out. That caused the Lamborghini to veer left and strike the center median wall.
Police said the Smith and the passenger, later identified as Petara Cordero, exited the car and were standing on the north shoulder of I-90.
A short time later, a 47-year-old woman driving a 2017 Mazda veered to the right side of I-90 into the disabled Lamborghini and struck the open passenger side door, according to police.
Police said the Mazda hit Cordero, who was standing outside of the car.
Cleveland EMS transported the woman to Fairview Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
Paramedics also transported the driver of the Mazda to Fairview Hospital where she was treated and released.
Police said preliminary information indicates that the driver of the Mazda was drinking. Toxicology results are pending.
No charges have been filed at this time as the crash remains under investigation, according to Cleveland police.
Smith was not injured in the crash and was not impaired, police said.
Browns players were notified of the crash involving Smith and his girlfriend during a team meeting on Wednesday morning.
According to the Browns, Smith and Cordero celebrated the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith, during preseason.
Smith was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft and signed a three-year contract with the Browns in March 2018.
