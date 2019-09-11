Shootout under investigation outside southwest Charlotte McDonald’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting outside a McDonald’s in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two men were leaving Club Onyx in separate vehicles around 2 a.m. when another vehicle began following them. When the victims were arriving at the McDonald’s on S Tryon Street near Woodlawn Road, they say someone in the car began shooting at them.
Both vehicles were hit and one of the men was shot.
The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators are working to learn a motive in the shooting. No names have been released.
