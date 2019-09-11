Several firefighters, officers respond to large house fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Several firefighters and police officers were seen rushing to the scene of a large house fire in Lancaster Wednesday afternoon.
According to fire officials, the incident is happening on Plantation Road, within the Lancaster city limits.
Several firefighters and officers were observed rushing down the road. Police were having traffic turn down Sherwood Circle.
WBTV’s Kristi O’Connor interviewed Chris Catone, who believes it is his house that caught on fire. He was worried his father was inside, but just got a call from his brother that his dad is safe.
