Search underway for 25-year-old man reported missing in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In Burke County, authorities searched for hours Tuesday afternoon after an abandoned car was found Monday night near the Johns River north of Morganton.
The car was in a Gamelands parking area and belongs to 25-year-old Dustin Gray of Iredell County.
Gray has not been seen since yesterday.
Search crews combed the thick brush along the river and even the Johns River itself, but were not able to find Gray.
Anyone who may know where he is should call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office or Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
