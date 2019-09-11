Salisbury woman with personal connection to 9/11 hopes services will continue

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Special memorial services were held across the country and right here at home on Wednesday to honor the memory of those who died 18 years ago on 9/11. In Salisbury, it was especially emotional for one attendee.
“I’m Christine Maloney and I’ve been in North Carolina for seven years," said Christine Maloney, who now works at First United Methodist Church.
Maloney was at the 9/11 service in Salisbury on Wednesday. She remembers the fear she felt that day because of what her son and other family members were doing.
“He (her son) was a policeman, and he ran across the Brooklyn Bridge to help," Maloney says. "There was no other way to get there.”
What her NYPD police officer son saw that day is something he has kept inside.
“He doesn’t talk about it," she said.
Christine’s brother and nephew were working in construction at the time, and helped with the clean-up.
She says it’s important to continue these services of remembrance.
“It’s important because we should never never never forget," Maloney said. "We have lost many good people and we should never ever forget this day.”
Wednesday’s service in Salisbury included remarks by Fire Chaplain Dan Peters, the presentation of colors by the Honor Guard, and invocation by Chaplain Father Peter Eckert, remarks by Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins, a roll call of deceased members by Chaplain Mark Conforti, a bagpipe rendition of Amazing Grace, the special 5/5/5 bell ringing, the playing of Taps, a moment of silence, and a closing prayer by Chaplain Michael Taylor.
And as it happens nearly every year, firefighters had to leave to respond to a call during this 9/11 service, showing that they are always ready to roll.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.