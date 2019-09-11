Rowan County man faces kidnapping, other charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man faces a long list of charges related to a domestic violence incident, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
Duane Shawn Williams, 48, was arrested on Wednesday, charged with resisting police, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, violation of a 50B order, and domestic violence.
Bond was set at $40,000.
No additional information was released.
