Rowan County man faces kidnapping, other charges
(Source: Rowan Detention Center)
By David Whisenant | September 11, 2019 at 7:30 AM EDT - Updated September 11 at 7:30 AM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man faces a long list of charges related to a domestic violence incident, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Duane Shawn Williams, 48, was arrested on Wednesday, charged with resisting police, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, violation of a 50B order, and domestic violence.

Bond was set at $40,000.

No additional information was released.

