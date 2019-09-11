Record-challenging heat expected over next two days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte reached 95° both Monday and Tuesday and I see absolutely no reason we won’t hit that number again today!
That’s about a dozen degrees above the early-mid September average and within a single degree of the record set back in 1925. With tropical humidity in place, the heat index will push the mid to upper 90s to near 100° for at least a couple of hours again this afternoon, so treat today more like it’s mid-July.
Rain chances will remain generally low again today, though a couple of thundershowers are expected to pop up. The best chance appears to be over the mountains, but I couldn’t rule one or two out across the Piedmont as well.
Mostly clear tonight as we stay warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°.
Rain chances will stay low through Thursday. As the big hot ridge of high pressure starts to break down just a little bit late in the week and a front approaches from the north, our storm chances do increase to about 50% on Friday. That front may loiter across the WBTV viewing area Saturday with a 40% rain chance then before backing down to just a 10% on Sunday.
Keep cool and have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
