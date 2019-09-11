Person rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Charlotte late Tuesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a male victim was shot multiple times in the Townhomes of Ashbrook located on Eastway Drive.
Police say it appears that the shooting occurred in a common area of the complex. At this point, police do not believe that the incident occurred inside of a residence.
The male victim is in stable condition.
No one has been arrested, but detectives have been called in to conduct the investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
