Murder charges dropped for man previously accused of killing woman, unborn child in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Murder charges against a Rowan County man who was previously accused of shooting and killing a 25-year-old woman and her unborn child in 2018 have been dropped.
Witt Darnell Alexander Jr was charged with murder in the June 2018 death of Mirah Turner and her unborn child. When Alexander was arrested, investigators said he forced his way inside Turner’s home on North Long Street and fired several shots when the tried to close the door on him.
According to investigators, Turner and Alexander did not know each other.
On Wednesday, more than a year after Alexander’s arrest, the murder charges against him were dropped. According to his attorney, surveillance video had surfaced that shows Alexander at the Epicentre in uptown Charlotte at the time of Turner’s death.
There is no word if Alexander, who was given no bond in 2018, has been released from jail.
Officials have not said if any other suspects have been questioned in connection to Turner’s killing.
Anyone with further information should call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
