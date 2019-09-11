Laps for Life blood drive at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The American Red Cross and Charlotte Motor Speedway will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. On Wednesday, eligible blood donors can give blood in memory of Sept. 11 victims at the Laps for Life Blood Drive from 10 a.m.-7 p.m in the Paddock Club, located in the speedway’s infield.