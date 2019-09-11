Laps for Life blood drive at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The American Red Cross and Charlotte Motor Speedway will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. On Wednesday, eligible blood donors can give blood in memory of Sept. 11 victims at the Laps for Life Blood Drive from 10 a.m.-7 p.m in the Paddock Club, located in the speedway’s infield.
The blood drive kicks off with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on the Avenue of Flags by the speedway’s ticket office. A moment of silence will take place at 9:32 a.m.
Henry Haynes and Randy Cash will speak at opening ceremonies. Haynes, a retired U.S. Army chaplain, was Chaplain of The Pentagon when the Sept. 11 attacks occurred.
Cash, a native North Carolinian, was commissioned a U.S. Navy Chaplain in 1980. After years of service with the Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, Cash was designated Deputy Chaplain of the Marine Corps on Sept. 11, 2001. He was National Chaplain of the American Legion from 2014-’16.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.