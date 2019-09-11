Investigation underway after Burke Co. infant dies at Charlotte hospital

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after the death of a 2-month-old boy who was brought to the Emergency Room by his parents.
On Sept. 4 the parents of the infant brought him to Carolina Health Care System - Blue Ridge. Officials say the baby, who was unresponsive, was then transported Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.
“Based on reports from the Emergency Department staff and staff at Levine’s, Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division and Burke County Department of Social Services responded to Levine’s and began an investigation,” a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office states.
During the investigation, on Sept. 9, the boy passed away while at the hospital. An official cause of death has not been released.
Investigators say they have interviewed several witnesses and will present their findings to the District Attorney’s Office upon completion.
No further details have been made public.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
