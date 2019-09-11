'Good riddance,’ NC attorney general responds to Purdue Pharma negotiations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A tentative settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has been reached over the toll of the nation’s opioid crisis.
NC Attorney General Josh Stein released his comments on the negotiations Wednesday.
“If Purdue declares bankruptcy, good riddance to this company that helped create and fuel the largest drug crisis in our nation’s history. Along with many other states, I wasn’t satisfied with Purdue’s position," the attorney general said in a press release.
The Associated Press reports Purdue is expected to pay up to $12 billion over time and that the Sackler family will give up control of the company.
Stein also said he’s preparing now to sue the Sackler Family.
“The Sackler family has extracted billions of dollars from Purdue since 2007 and they’ve made billions more from the overseas businesses in their opioid empire. I allege that these people are among the most responsible for the trail of death and destruction the opioid epidemic has left in its wake – and I will not stop fighting until I am assured that they have made a meaningful and certain commitment to pay for drug addiction treatment and other remedies,” said Stein. “A large number of states are committed to the notion that the Sacklers need to guarantee more money. We believe they created a mess and must help to clean it up.”
