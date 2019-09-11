Former Charlotte councilwoman doesn’t regret controversial tweets after losing election

A transcription of the call states, "Hi, this is Leslie calling from Forward Charlotte. Did you know that city council woman La Wana Mayfield tried to drastically increase her own pay on city council and even considered cutting a police crisis training budget in order to pay for it? Send a message for Tuesday in the Democrat primary for city council at large, that city council members work for you. Put an end to self-serving politicians with misplaced priorities like La Wana Mayfield.”