Forever Family: Meet Samorra

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The last shot that you see in the featured segment of this remarkable young woman causes my eyes to linger a little longer. The tears are fresh on her checks and those tears are not for her. In her interview Samorra shared so little about herself. Very few questions were asked because from the minute that Samorra sat down she shared with such intense vulnerability and thoughtfulness. She didn’t speak about her ambitions, her goals, what she is good at or what makes her special… and quite honestly she didn’t need to! It was apparent right away what makes Samorra special: it is her heart and her ability to empathize and see the needs of others and put them above her own.