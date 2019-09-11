Forever Family: Meet Brandon

At the end of the interview Brandon was asked about a forever family. He was humble and vulnerable and appeared to remain stoic. Until he was asked where he would want to go on a vacation with a future family. Brandon finally allowed his lips to move in an upward motion and we say a smile beam as he pretended to do the hula. Our crews’ jaws dropped and we all chuckled softly. Not just because a teenage boy did the hula on camera, but the fact that this young man who we spent the day with fully let his guard down and smiled. We eagerly awaited that moment, we anticipated it with every fun activity and hoped for it as we cracked jokes. A genuine, heart-felt smile. It wasn’t the go carts, the pizza, the behind the scenes tour or the silly, animated weather man. What lit up this young man and made him embrace a moment of joy was the idea of a vacation with a family. All he needed to do was picture himself in a forever family… and then he smiled.