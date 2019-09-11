Duo charged in connection to Cabarrus man’s overdose death

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday and charged in connection with the death of a man who died from a drug overdose in January.
Officials say 21-year-old Charles Douglas Allmon died from fentanyl toxicity shortly after buying drugs from two people on January 10. Now the two suspected of selling the drugs - 27-year-old Kayla Lynne Taylor and 33-year-old Anthony Wayne Hester - are being charged through N.C.'s new “Death by Distribution” bill.
Taylor is charged with second-degree murder by drug distribution and felony selling of a schedule II controlled substance. She’s being held on a $790,000 bond.
Hester is charged with felony selling of a schedule II controlled substance and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
“As part of our efforts to combat the opioid epidemic in our community, we are aggressively pursuing cases in which we can clearly identify those individuals who provided drugs that resulted in an overdose-related death,” said Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw.
This is the first time anyone has been charged with murder by drug distribution in Cabarrus County.
No further information about the case has been released.
