Domestic violence suspect in custody following police pursuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of assault is was taken into custody in northeast Charlotte after leading police on a brief chase early Wednesday morning, officers say.
The suspect, wanted on warrants of assault by strangulation and assault by pointing a gun, had been to the victim’s home twice Tuesday night, police say. Police say they tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle around 4 a.m. on I-485 but the man refused to stop.
The pursuit came to an end on Breeze Hill Lane when the suspect jumped from his vehicle and ran off. Officers set up a perimeter and are still searching the area with K-9.
“Please keep in mind that the suspect is possibly armed,” police said earlier, “please stay outside of the perimeter.”
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was caught around 6:30 a.m.
