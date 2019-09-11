95 degrees in September? That’s the forecast?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - That’s the forecast! The heat continues through Thursday. Above-average temperatures extend through the entire 7-day forecast.
Thursday will be hot and mainly sunny. Highs will reach the mid 90s in the afternoon. The current record is 95, set in 1925. We will be awfully close.
Friday will be the beginning of a “cooling” trend. Technically the temperature won’t be as high but it still won’t feel like fall. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Then comes the weekend! Temperatures will be stuck in the mid to upper 80s. There is a 40% chance for showers on Saturday but only a 10% chance on Sunday.
Heading into next week, we will still be in the mid to upper 80s with a small thunderstorm chance each day.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.