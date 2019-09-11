Conway police searching for 16-year-old runaway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.
Authorities were notified on Tuesday that 16-year-old Kobe Jacob Causey, of Conway, was a runaway, according to a news release from the department.
Causey, who is described as 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds, was last seen in the area of Williams Street, the release states.
Anyone with information on Causey’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway police at 843-248-1790.
