CMS board approves two new schools to relieve overcrowded South Charlotte high schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Relief could be in sight if you have a kid in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) planning to go to high school in south Charlotte over the next few years.
That’s because school leaders made a decision at this week’s CMS board meeting to build more schools.
Members gave a thumbs up for construction to start on two new schools for grades K through 8th - and those schools would have a language-specific curriculum.
One school would be built at the site of Nations Ford Elementary and the other at the site of the old J.M. Alexander Middle. Money from the 2017 bonds project is paying for the schools.
Because of how the bonds project is laid out, once these language schools are built, it’s like a domino effect - it frees up Waddell Language Academy for renovation into a new much-needed high school for south Charlotte -an area booming with construction for residential communities.
“Its going to develop into houses," says concerned CMS parent Kevin Kreutzer. "If we don’t put a school further south, even more southwest then we aren’t going to alleviate any of the problems.”
Luckily, that same 2017 bonds project also plans for two more high schools.
But where will the other two high schools go? That’s a question that has parents concerned.
“We are looking at all alternatives and making sure that we are making the right decisions for the community," says District 6 board member Sean Strain who represents south Charlotte.
Board members say they recognize the overcrowding happening south Charlotte schools and say they expect more decisions to be made in upcoming meetings to try and tackle this problem as quickly and efficiently as possible.
WBTV will continue to follow this and keep you updated with any developments.
