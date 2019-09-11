Art exhibition and reception to be held Thursday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Keyth Kahrs is to exhibit a body of paintings from Thursday, September 19th through Saturday, October 26th at the Rail Walk Studios & Gallery in Salisbury.
Included in the show are paintings of Tuscany, Italy, doorknockers and an assortment of landscapes, some containing wildlife. Works are painted in acrylics on canvas, Keyth’s current medium of choice.
The public is invited to the Knockers and Nature Opening Art Reception to be held on Thursday evening, September 19th from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. The Rail Walk Studios & Gallery is located at 409 N. Lee Street, Salisbury.
Light refreshments and hors d’oeuvre will be served.
