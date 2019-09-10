Yacht Rock Revue coming to Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Charlotte Motor Speedway: Fans seeking to kick their Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend into high gear will have a golden opportunity to crank up the volume on Saturday, Sept. 28. Charlotte Motor Speedway will host a rollicking Rock the ROVAL™ party with a concert featuring Yacht Rock Revue – the “greatest show on surf” – performing hits from the 1970s and 1980s to build excitement for the weekend’s showpiece, the Sept. 29 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.