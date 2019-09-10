What to know about candidates running in city council at-large, mayoral primaries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Charlotte Observer) - Two important primaries for Charlotte City Council take place Tuesday, Sept. 10.
In the mayoral primary, Mayor Vi Lyles faces four Democrats including Roderick Davis, Tigress McDaniel and Lucille Puckett, who have each run for office multiple times, and 20-year-old Joel Odom, who is a political newcomer.
In the Charlotte City Council at-large primary, the race features all four at-large incumbents: Dimple Ajmera, Julie Eiselt, James Mitchell and Braxton Winston. Challenging them is District 3 incumbent LaWana Mayfield, newcomers Jorge Millares and Chad Stachowicz.
Ajmera, first appointed to council in 2017, was the city’s first Asian American official. She chaired the council’s Environment Committee until this spring when it was combined with two other committees.
Eiselt, first elected in 2015, was top vote-getter both times she ran. She’s currently serving as mayor pro tem and chairs the council’s Transportation and Planning Committee.
Mayfield, first elected in 2011, has represented southwest Charlotte District 3 and is now running at-large. She’s also a past president of the National League of Cities LGBT Local Officials. She has sponsored a series of job fairs in her district.
Mitchell is the council’s senior member. He represented District 2 from 1999 to 2013, when he ran unsuccessfully for mayor. He was elected at-large in 2015 and is running for his third term. He is the chair of the council’s economic development committee
Winston has pushed for equity, affordable housing and public safety measures. This year, he helped persuade the council to hire a New York-based non-profit to help vet potential deals with potential developers and investors in affordable housing.
Millares founded a non-profit called Queen City Unity, is on the city’s Community Relations Committee and is president of the county’s Hispanic American Democrats. He has worked as director of business development and sales for Red Ventures and CPI Security.
Stachowicz runs a telecomunications company called Cloverhound based in South End. After getting 47 percent of the vote in an unsuccessful 2018 Senate race against Republican Dan Bishop, he is making his first run for local office.
In District 1′s primary, incumbent Democrat Larken Egleston faces newcomer Sean Smith in this central Charlotte district.
The candidates in District 2′s primary include real estate investor Jeremy Arey. Jessica Davis, a lawyer who now works inside Mecklenburg courtrooms to help people with disabilities, former council member and state Sen. Malcolm Graham and teacher Antoinette (Toni) Green.
The candidates in District 3′s primary include attorney Terry Brown, community organizer Caleb Theodros and Victoria Watlington, an engineer who’s worked as vice chair of the Civil Service Board.
The candidates in District 4′s primary include Richmond Baker, a computer scientist/engineer, Gabe Cartagena, 21-year-old newcomer, business owner Charlene Henderson, Renee Perkins Johnson, CEO of a company that helps trauma victims, Charles Robinson, founder of a nonprofit that helps young people and insurance agent Sean Thompson. The winner faces Republican Brandon Pierce.
In District 5′s primary, incumbent Matt Newton, an attorney, faces contractor Vinroy Reid and electrical technician Mark Vincent. With no Republican in the race, the primary winner will automatically get the seat.
District 6 has no primary. There, Republican incumbent Tariq Bokhari faces Democrat Gina Navarrette, a neuropsychologist, in November.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved. The Charlotte Observer provided information for this story.