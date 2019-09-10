Trial beginning in Rowan County for man accused of killing 79-year-old coworker

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A trial is set for this week in Rowan County Superior Court. David Dover was charged with the murder of his 79-year-old coworker, Arthur Lee “Buddy” Davis of Kannapolis.
Davis’ employer found him dead on the morning of May 10, 2016, on the floor in his mobile home, located on Chris Ann Lane.
Kannapolis police arrested 53-year-old David Myron Dover of Haven Trail in China Grove on May 11, 2016, and charged him with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and driving with a revoked license.
Police say Dover and Davis worked together at a car dealership in Kannapolis.
The arrest warrant for Dover says that he stole cash as well as a silver and gold ring from Davis. The combined value of the cash and ring was $2854.
The warrant for the robbery with a dangerous weapon charge says that "the defendant (Dover) committed this act by means of an assault consisting of having in his possession and threatening the use of a dangerous weapon to wit, a knife, whereby the life of Arthur Lee Davis was threatened and endangered."
According to North Carolina prison records, Dover has a criminal history that dates back to 1979. The history includes a charge of breaking and entering and larceny.
Dover has additional charges from Cleveland, Cabarrus, Rowan, and Iredell counties, including habitual felon, burglary, assault on female, and obtaining property by false pretenses.
Dover is being held without bond in the Rowan County Detention Center.
