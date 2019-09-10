11th rabies case confirmed in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 11th case of rabies in Mecklenburg County was confirmed Tuesday.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control (AC&C), officials was notified by the Mecklenburg County Health Department that a rabies alert notification would be sent out.
The alert is being sent to residents in the Dan Maple Drive Area, zip code of 28277.
Officials say a raccoon in this area tested positive for rabies. The raccoon was attacked and killed by a resident’s dog at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 6. One domesticated dog was exposed to the raccoon.
The dog was current on its rabies vaccine and will be taken for a rabies vaccination booster within the 96-hour time frame. There were no human exposures.
If you have any questions regarding potential human exposures, please contact 980-314-3214 or 980-314-3210.
