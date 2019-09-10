11th rabies case confirmed in Mecklenburg County

11th rabies case confirmed in Mecklenburg County
This is the 11th animal in Mecklenburg County this year to test positive for rabies. (Source: CMPD Animal Care & Control Division)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 10, 2019 at 4:58 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 4:58 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 11th case of rabies in Mecklenburg County was confirmed Tuesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control (AC&C), officials was notified by the Mecklenburg County Health Department that a rabies alert notification would be sent out.

The alert is being sent to residents in the Dan Maple Drive Area, zip code of 28277.

Officials say a raccoon in this area tested positive for rabies. The raccoon was attacked and killed by a resident’s dog at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 6. One domesticated dog was exposed to the raccoon.

The dog was current on its rabies vaccine and will be taken for a rabies vaccination booster within the 96-hour time frame. There were no human exposures.

If you have any questions regarding potential human exposures, please contact 980-314-3214 or 980-314-3210.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.