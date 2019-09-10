September 10th: Pixie Dust for Carter Bucciero

On June 19th it was deemed that the tumor was smaller than when diagnosed. But in late July I noticed that Carter’s belly didn’t look right. It was bloated and hard. I took him to his local doctors at Levine Children's where they re-routed his shunt and then determined they needed to drain his stomach. They were able to drain 8.5L of fluid off of his belly (I can’t look at 2L bottles in the same way any more).