Scorching Monday kicks off hot work week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another scorcher is how Monday started our new work week off with a high of 95 degrees! That was 12 degrees above average.
If we were 12 degrees below average today, we would have spent most of the daylight hours in the 60s with the sun shining.
Only two of the first nine days of September have managed to stay below 90 degrees.
Interestingly though, of the final eight days in August, only two managed to reach 90 degrees briefly. So the pattern has been topsy turvy recently to say the least.
Looking ahead though, it’s all topsy this week with the high heat hanging around into the weekend.
Rain is also becoming an issue as the last time we had more than .10” of rain was way back on August 23, over a half month ago.
Best chance of rain this week will be Friday, then it backs off again over the weekend.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
