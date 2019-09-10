Missing S.C. man last seen leaving for work in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who hasn’t been seen in more than three days.
Timothy Taylor Wash, 26, was reported missing by a family member Sunday evening. Officials say he was last seen by his girlfriend while he was leaving his home on Tully Court and heading to work.
Wash is described as a white male, 6 ft. tall and 190 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos including “Taylor” on his stomach, “EST 1993” on his right forearm, a puzzle piece on his right calf, and others on his left arm.
Officials say he is known to frequent the Indian Land area and could be driving a silver 2008 Ford Escape with S.C. tag MQF 875.
Anyone who sees Wash or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
