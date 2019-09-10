Polls open in NC’s 9th Congressional District

“This has been an election where the voters have faced every type of obstacle, from gerrymandering to absentee ballot fraud to a hurricane last fall that displaced thousands of voters. Now the voters face another hurricane, which threatens to keep thousands more from being able to cast their sacred right to vote. That’s why today, I’m calling for elections officials to open early voting sites across the eight counties in this district on Saturday, Sunday and Monday before election day on Tuesday, September 10. When we faced fraud before, we fought back. This election is the people’s chance to get justice, but they can only get justice if every single voter — Democrat, Independent, and Republican — has the chance to make their voice heard.”

statement from Dan McCready