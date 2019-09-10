Polls open in NC’s 9th Congressional District

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Polls opened Tuesday in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, where voters will cast ballots in a special election to fill a seat that has been vacant for months.
Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat McCready are running for the vacant house seat in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district. Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith are also running in the special election.
State officials ordered the special election after finding evidence of ballot fraud in the 2018 election.
Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence returned to North Carolina for a final stump Monday night ahead of the hotly-contested special election.
McCready is a military veteran and solar energy entrepreneur. Bishop has worked as a lawyer for years and currently serves in the state senate. Last month, the two leading candidates took part in a special debate hosted by WBTV and the Charlotte Observer.
Four counties that closed early voting because of Hurricane Dorian are getting a make-up day to vote early, the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced Friday.
The counties of Bladen, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland in the Congressional District 9 special election were closed for certain portions of the one-stop early voting period. The move came after Bishop and McCready called on the state board of elections to extend early voting due to Dorian’s impact on the Carolinas.
Bishop called for an extension of early voting into Saturday due to the effects of the hurricane that forced many poll sites to suspend voting.
McCready issued a statement Thursday afternoon calling on the state board of elections for expanded early voting.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections launched a website on Wednesday to keep voters informed about the effects of Hurricane Dorian on ongoing elections in the 3rd Congressional District, the 9th Congressional District and the city of Charlotte.
The site, www.ncsbe.gov/VotingandDisasters, includes county-by-county information on closings of one-stop early voting sites and county boards of elections offices, along with additional information for voters.
The board acknowledged that many counties with elections on Tuesday, Sept. 10, have announced that their early voting sites will be closed for parts of this week because of anticipated effects from Hurricane Dorian.
