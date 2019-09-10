Off the chart humidity in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds that rolled in during the overnight hours will gradually mix with more sunshine for the afternoon hours as our current heatwave rolls on.
Because of the cloudy start, we won’t be as hot today as we were Monday (Charlotte reached 95°), but it may not feel any cooler. With tropical humidity in place, the heat index will push the mid to upper 90s for at least a couple of hours again this afternoon, so treat today more like it’s mid-July.
Rain chances will remain fairly low again today, though a couple of thundershowers are expected to pop up, mainly in the mountains.
Patchy low clouds will likely redevelop tonight as we stay warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°.
As we look through the rest of the workweek, temperatures will be pretty consistent. Highs will stay in the low to middle 90s every afternoon, and with dew points running in the mid to upper 60s much of this week, the heat index will likely reach the upper 90s each afternoon…ouch!
Rain chances will stay low through Thursday. As the big hot ridge of high pressure starts to break down just a little bit late in the week, our storm chances do increase slightly to about 50% on Friday, then fall to about 20% over the weekend.
Keep cool and have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.