Mecklenburg County District 9 voters carry concerns into special elections after last year’s election fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s some anxiety, nervousness and concern surrounding Tuesday’s special election. As voters decide on who they want to represent them in District 9.
The seat in the U.S. Congress has been empty for about a year because of last year’s election scandal. Now as we wait to see who will finally pull the win between Republican candidate Dan Bishop or Democratic contender Dan McCready, some voters are on edge.
There is some distrust when it comes to the democratic process in District 9.
“A little bit, obviously,” said voter June Allison.
“We’re a lot more corrupt than we say we are,” said Bruce Dilger, another voter.
As voters walk in and out of polling sites like clockwork, it’s pretty clear who’s been scarred by last year’s election fraud.
“For some reason I had a hard time making the selections hit where I wanted them to hit. I don’t know if that was just a fingernail hitting above where I was trying to hit or not, but I checked and rechecked the ballot several times,” said Allison.
Other voters like Lorie Wilson are ready to leave the past in the past. She says the people of District 9 are suffering because there’s been no one in Washington to speak on their behalf.
“First of all, I think its really disgraceful how long that seats been open and how long its taking. You have an entire district that has no representation in Congress, so I think that’s awful...it’s time for it to be resolved,” said Wilson.
Volunteers for voting sites understand, this has been a long time coming. They were there to calm the nerves of Lori and others to make sure the process was comfortable.
“I was confident. I was getting the questions that I would have expected them to ask me and as a result, I feel like I’m pretty confident that my vote was cast under my name as I wanted it to be,” Wilson continued.
WBTV’s Bria Bell reached out to the state board of elections and so far there has been no reports of any problems. The polls will stay open until 7:30 p.m. so there’s still time for you to vote if you haven’t already.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.