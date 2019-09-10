Man hit by SUV, killed while crossing road in Concord

By WBTV Web Staff | September 10, 2019 at 4:37 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 4:37 PM

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was hit by a car and killed while crossing a road in Concord last week.

According to the Concord Police Department, the incident happened near Branchview Drive NE at Cabarrus Avenue E on Thursday, Sept. 5 around 7 a.m.

Police say a full-size SUV struck Melvin Caldwell as he attempted to cross the road and as a result of his injuries, Caldwell died at the scene.

Investigators say the incident failed to meet the criteria for a charge of a misdemeanor death by vehicle and it was determined that speed was not a factor.

However, the driver has been cited by Concord Police for no operators license.

“The Concord Police Department again offers their condolences to the family of Mr. Caldwell,” a press release read.

