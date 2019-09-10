Man charged in connection to attempted armed robbery, shooting at east Charlotte 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged for his involvement in an attempted armed robbery and shooting at an east Charlotte 7-Eleven early Monday morning.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives have charged 22-year-old James Murray with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service at a 7-Eleven on Monroe Road around 3 a.m.
Police found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound, and were told the suspect walked in the store and shot the victim.
The victim, who police say was legally armed, reportedly perceived an imminent threat and shot the suspect.
The suspect fled the scene but was found nearby with a gunshot wound. The victim and suspect were both taken by Medic to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say information and evidence gathered during the course of the investigation led detectives in identifying Murray as the suspect in this case.
Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
