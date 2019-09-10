Man charged in chase, crash that left deputy seriously injured

Man charged in chase, crash that left deputy seriously injured
Deputies say 26-year-old Darryle Lynn Coe was arrested on Friday, Sept. 8 and has been charged with felony failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily harm. (Source: Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 10, 2019 at 5:26 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 5:26 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was charged in a chase that led to a crash that left a deputy seriously injured in Chesterfield County in early August.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Aug. 2, when Deputy Lauren Brock was on a pursuit when she crashed into a tree in the Ruby area. She had to be flown out from the crash site to the hospital for her injuries.

On Tuesday, Sheriff James (JD) Dixon said that a suspect has been apprehended in regards to the car chase itself that led to Deputy Brock’s wreck.

Deputies say 26-year-old Darryle Lynn Coe was arrested on Friday, Sept. 8 and has been charged with felony failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily harm.

