Man charged in chase, crash that left deputy seriously injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was charged in a chase that led to a crash that left a deputy seriously injured in Chesterfield County in early August.
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Aug. 2, when Deputy Lauren Brock was on a pursuit when she crashed into a tree in the Ruby area. She had to be flown out from the crash site to the hospital for her injuries.
On Tuesday, Sheriff James (JD) Dixon said that a suspect has been apprehended in regards to the car chase itself that led to Deputy Brock’s wreck.
Deputies say 26-year-old Darryle Lynn Coe was arrested on Friday, Sept. 8 and has been charged with felony failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily harm.
